Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- This week the Sound of Music is performing at the Hershey Theatre. Opening night for the spirited, romantic musical was on Tuesday night. The final performance will be on Sunday, March 26th.

Tickets are available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at http://www.HersheyEntertainment.com or http://www.Ticketmaster.com. You can also call 717-534-3405.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.