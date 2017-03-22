Westminster Police asking public for photos, videos in response to possible London terror incident

Westminster Police in London, England are tweeting updated details in response to a possible terror attack Wednesday.

London Ambulance released the following statement.

22 March 2017

Updated at 3:40pm

London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer said:

“We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident, with the first crew arriving within six minutes.

“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.

“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.

“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”

We are aware of reports of an incident at #Westminster. We will put more information out as soon as we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident – police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Avoid Parliament Sq, Whitehall, Westminster & Lambeth Bridge, Victoria St up to junction with Broadway & Victoria Embankment/tube #London — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

#Westminster: We thank the public for their assistance & urge people to remain calm, be alert & vigilant. Follow @metpoliceuk for more info — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017