× York boy, 10, passes away after succumbing to brain tumor

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A young boy battling a brain tumor lost his battle Wednesday morning.

Ayden Zeigler-Kohler, 10, passed away Wednesday morning according to Facebook posts from his father, Bill Kohler.

Zeigler-Kohler was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor and was given between 8 and 12 months to live.

His family spent time searching for a clinical trial that was aimed at beating diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), but had decided to focus on helping Ayden enjoy the time he had left.

FOX43 wishes the best for the Zeigler-Kohler family.