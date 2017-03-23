Belgian police intercept speeding car and thwart ‘attempted terrorist attack’

Belgian police intercepted a car that was speeding toward a busy shopping area and refused to stop, authorities said Thursday.

The car, registered in France, was driving “at a very high speed” in central Antwerp, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said.

French President Francois Hollande called the incident “an attempted terrorist attack.”

“At different times, pedestrians were put at risk,” the prosecutor’s office said. “When soldiers attempted to intercept the vehicle, it fled.”

Authorities eventually managed to stop the 39-year-old French driver and detain him.

One witness filmed video of authorities taking away the suspect’s car.

An array of weapons were found in his car, including a riot gun, as well as “a can containing a product still undetermined,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“He was looking to kill people and to cause something dramatic,” Hollande said in a statement.

The incident comes one day after an attack in London — which started with a driver plowing into people with a vehicle — that killed three people.