Chambersburg man charged with rape of 12-year-old child

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – A 29 year old Chambersburg man is behind bars charged with rape of a child. Devonte Montya was arrested today by Borough Police after investigation revealed that he had engaged in inappropriate sexual activities with a 12 year old minor.

Charges against Montya include Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault and Corruption of Minors. Following arraignment Montya was sent to the Franklin County Jail after failing to post $250,000.00 bail.