Child struck at school bus stop hit and run

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a hit and road involving a juvenile at a school bus stop. The incident occurred Thursday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the school bus stop near Fox Street and Maple Street in the Township.

The vehicle struck the child and the driver failed to stop. The driver is described as an African American female in her late 30’s, heavy-set with her hair in a bun, wearing a black fleece North Face brand coat. The vehicle is described as a silver or gold mid 2000’s, mid-sized sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, with the number 6 as the fifth character of the vehicle registration. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on N. 36th Street from Walnut Street.

Anyone having any information non this incident, please contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.