Dauphin County Board of Elections polling place changes in Derry Township and Middletown Borough

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Dauphin County Board of Elections Thursday approved polling place changes for Derry Township’s 6th Precinct and Middletown Borough’s 1st Ward/2nd Precinct.

In Derry Township’s 6th Precinct, the polling place has changed from the Early Childhood Learning Center to the Hershey Church of the Nazarene, 986 East Governor Rd. The church will remain the polling place for the 6th precinct on a permanent basis.

The polling place for Middletown Borough’s 1st Ward/2nd Precinct has changed from the Community Building Auditorium at Emaus and Catherine streets to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 121 N. Spring St.

These polling place changes will take effect for the May 16th primary election. Prior to the election, voters in the affected precincts will be notified of the changes and will receive new voter cards.

For more information, call the Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections at 717-780-6360 or visit http://www.DauphinCounty.org and click on “Government Services” and then “Elections & Voter Registration.”

Source: Dauphin County Board of Commissioners