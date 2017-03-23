× Fire damages York City home

YORK, Pa. – City firefighters responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a fire at 359 Oak Lane. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke pouring from the building. The fire began on the first floor in the rear of the home. Firefighters had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival.

York City Fire Chief David Michaels says the home had working smoke detectors which alerted the residents. Two people in the home made it out safely. Damage to the home and contents is estimated at about $65,000. The home owners have insurance.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.