Governor Wolf expresses concern over GOP health care plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- On Thursday, the GOP healthcare plan proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act is expected to head for a vote.

The legislation, known as the American Health Care Act, was introduced by Republicans earlier this month but whether or not the new healthcare plan will pass is still unclear.

With the new legislation heading for a potential vote, Governor Tom Wolf is expressing his concerns about the impact it could have on Pennsylvania if it advances.

Governor Wolf says if the bill advances it could take away access to healthcare to too many Pennsylvania residents and take coverage away from more than 180,000 residents who suffer from mental illness and substance use disorders.

In addition, the Governor says some of his top concerns include the 'age tax' in the proposal that would impact low-income seniors in the state.