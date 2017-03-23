× Harrisburg man arrested in York shooting, home invasion

YORK CITY, Pa.–A man who was wanted for a home invasion and shooting last year in York City was arrested Wednesday night in Harrisburg.

Lawrence “Crazy Horse” Bradley, 41, of Harrisburg, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.

According to police, Bradley broke into a home along the 800 block of West Poplar Street in York City on December 8, armed with two guns. During the robbery a struggle ensued and both the victim and Bradley were shot.

A few day later, police issued a warrant for Bradley’s arrest. Then on January 12, 2017 a warrant was issued by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole charging Bradley with parole violations. Authorities say Bradley was convicted of aggravated assault in 1998, prohibiting him from owning a gun.

Bradley was arrested Wednesday night along the 2200 block of Brookwood Street in Harrisburg by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He was arraigned and taken to York County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.