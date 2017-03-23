× Jury finds man guilty of shooting at Northern York County Regional police officer in 2015

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County jury has found a man guilty of shooting at a Northern York County Regional Police officer in 2015.

Trev Bowies Jackson, 25, of York, was found guilty of attempted murder of the first-degree, assault of a law enforcement officer and recklessly endangering another person.

The jury deliberated for approximately four-and-a-half hours over two days before delivering the guilty verdict.

The charges stem from an incident in Manchester Township on November 22, 2015. Northern York County Regional Police Officer Lynn Anderson stopped Jackson for a traffic violation in the Crossroads Shopping Center, after observing Jackson’s vehicle swerve in and out of traffic. During the traffic stop, Officer Anderson noticed the odor of marijuana and asked Jackson to get out of the vehicle. That’s when Jackson pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

Officer Anderson returned fire and Jackson fled the scene. The exchange was captured by the dashboard camera in Anderson’s cruiser.

Officer Anderson was not hit, but did suffer a minor facial injury.

Jackson was arrested five months later, hiding out in Philadelphia on April 29, 2016.