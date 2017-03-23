× Man accused of throwing lye on girlfriend, running meth lab out of Peach Bottom Township barn

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County man who was charged earlier this month for allegedly throwing lye on his girlfriend is facing additional charges after state police found a meth lab operation inside a dairy barn during their investigation.

Daryl C. Vaughan, 26, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and/or manufacture a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

State police found out about the meth lab on February 22 when they went to serve Vaughan with an warrant. When they arrived at the home along the 200 block of Wiley Road in Peach Bottom Township–Vaughan’s father answered the door and explained his son was in his bedroom. Troopers discovered Vaughan was attempting to flee out of the bedroom window when they walked into the room, according to the criminal complaint.

State police noticed an open backpack on the floor with methamphetamine inside a stackable pill container. Vaughan admitted to police that the meth belonged to him, according to court documents.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Vaughan had been producing methamphetamine in a dairy barn located on the property, just off of Lay Road.

A State Police clandestine lab team searched the barn and found numerous items which are used to make methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Vaughan admitted to police that he uses and manufacturers meth to support his habit, according the court documents. He also explained that because pseudoephedrine is only allowed to be purchased in small quantities, he has others purchase pseudoephedrine in exchange for meth.

Police also questioned Vaughan’s girlfriend on Feb. 22 about her knowledge pertaining to the meth lab. Investigators noticed marks on her chin and the woman explained that the marks were from when Vaughan hit her and threw lye acid on her just three days prior. She said Vaughan becomes violent when he is going through withdrawal and became angry when she accused him of loving Sudafed more than her, court documents state. During the assault, she said Vaughn strangled her until she nearly passed out.

Vaughan later admitted to assaulting his girlfriend on at least five occasions. Vaughan is also charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

He remains in York County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in both cases is scheduled for April 5.