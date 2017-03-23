× Millersville University President to retire in 2018 to pursue personal interests

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Dr. John M. Anderson, president of Millersville University, today announced his intent to retire on March 1, 2018. Anderson has been president at the institution since April 1, 2013.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at Millersville University,” says Anderson, “however, after a career spanning 44 years, it is time to pursue some personal interests and projects. I want to be clear that this is not related to the State System review currently underway. Through our combined efforts we have ensured that Millersville University has created a solid foundation to sustain our mission well into the future.”

In his letter to the University community Anderson cited numerous accomplishments – including new academic and doctoral programs, stabilizing new student enrollment and finances, increasing financial aid and the endowment fund and completing several major construction projects.

“Our impressive work in sustainability will certainly continue at the University with the building of the Lombardo Welcome Center – our net zero energy building, and by having a sustainability manager on staff,” says Anderson.

Also in his letter, Anderson thanked the faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members and trustees for their role in advancing the university.

Frank T. Brogan, Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, will initiate a search for Anderson’s successor and the University’s council of trustees will oversee the search process.

Of Anderson’s retirement announcement Chancellor Brogan noted, “Dr. Anderson has led Millersville University during some very challenging times, and has done so with integrity and an entrepreneurial spirit. By announcing his retirement well in advance of his departure date, we will be able to conduct a national search for a new president without a gap in leadership. That kind of forward thinking is emblematic of John’s style, which has greatly benefited the university and our system over the years.”