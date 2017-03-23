Norfolk Southern: two train cars derailed on westbound route to Chicago from Harrisburg

MARYSVILLE BOROUGH, Dauphin County — A Norfolk Southern train going westbound from Harrisburg to Chicago, Illinois derailed Thursday, a Norfolk Southern Corp. spokesperson confirmed.

Dave Pidgeon said no injuries have been reported at the time of this posting. And, traffic has not yet been affected.

According to Pidgeon, an intermodal train that pulled out of the Harrisburg terminal derailed two cars.

“We don’t typically comment on the consist of individual trains for safety and security reasons,” Pidgeon said, when asked what the train was carrying. “At this time, the intermodal containers did not release anything they were hauling. No hazmat involved.”

Pidgeon said he would not speculate how long it would take to get the cars uprighted.

“No timeline to provide at this point, but it is not blocking any public roadways,” Pidgeon said.

The derailment is currently under investigation, Pidgeon said.

This is a developing story.