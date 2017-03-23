Not as chilly Thursday with plenty of sunshine

SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures begin to recover Thursday, but slowly after quite the frigid start. The winds are light to calm, with morning temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Bundle up for sure heading out the door. The winds remain quiet through the afternoon, and there’s mostly sunny skies. Temperatures make it into the lower to middle 40s. It’s a bit milder, but still below average for this time in March. A warm front approaches overnight. Clouds increase quickly through the night, but most of the night is dry. Temperatures fall into the 20s to lower 30s. Precipitation arrives just after daybreak, so there could be some spots of freezing rain before a transition to showers. Expect even milder temperatures by the afternoon despite the clouds and showers. Conditions begin to dry and partially clear around mid-afternoon. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WARM START TO WEEKEND: Saturday is mainly dry and warm before the rest of the weekend turns unsettled. Expect clouds to increase later during the day. Otherwise, it’s warm with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s, but some 70 degree readings are possible depending on cloud cover and late day shower chances. Showers arrive Saturday night ahead of the next system. Sunday is quite rainy, with plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 50s.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for some showers, and shower chances are even expected to last through Tuesday. Highs are mild, readings the 60s for most on both days. On Wednesday skies dry out, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures are still a bit mild, but readings are a touch lower. Expect numbers near 60 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!