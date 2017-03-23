× One dead, three injured after a single car crash in South Hanover Township

SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and three others were injured after a single car crash on West Canal Street.

The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, as the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a right curve and left the roadway on the left side.

The vehicle’s front end struck a street sign and a tree before coming to a final resting place against a tree.

The driver and two passengers were transported to Hershey Medical Center to treat their injuries.

A third passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed as a result of the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.