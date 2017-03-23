× Police identify driver in fatal Franklin County crash

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have identified the driver in a fatal Franklin County crash from earlier this week.

Brian McGinn, 65, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On March 21 at approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to a crash on Warm Spring Road.

McGinn was traveling south and while negotiating a left curve in the roadway, his vehicle crossed to the southbound shoulder and off of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a culvert to the right of the roadway, causing the vehicle to go airborne before reaching its final resting place.

Multiple attempts were made by emergency workers to treat McGinn at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.