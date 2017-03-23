Potential for ice and showers early then mostly cloudy and milder

AM ICE AND FEW RAIN SHOWERS

Clouds build back this evening and overnight, as a warm front lifts into the area. Lows will fall below freezing in spots, so there is a concern for ice to mix with rain showers. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY was issued for Friday at 4am until 11am for our northern counties. This is where ice potential is likely. Ice accumulations overall do not look too impressive, but may still cause issues for the morning rush hour. Allow for extra time during the morning. Precipitation is gone by lunch time and the rest of the day turns milder. A wide range of temperatures is likely. Areas to the northeast may remain stuck in the lower 50s, while to the south and southwest, temperatures could spike to near 60. It depends on how much progress the warm front makes. It’s a mild and dry evening and only gets better for Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is mainly dry for most but north of the turnpike, an isolated shower late in the day can’t be ruled out. A strong southwesterly breeze transport much warmer air into the area. Temperatures climb quickly to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Showers are more likely Sunday. In fact, it is a wet second half to the weekend. Temperatures fall back to the 50s because of the wet weather.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

A few showers linger into early Monday, however, it’s mild again in the lower 60s. An approaching cold front brings another chance for showers late in the day Tuesday but with most of the day dry, readings warm to the lower 60s. We dry out and more sunshine is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs hover around 60 degrees mid-week but are back to the lower 60s Thursday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist