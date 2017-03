× Shots fired from vehicle in York

YORK, Pa. – There were not reported injuries in an apparent drive by shooting in York City. Police responded just before 5 p.m. to the intersection of West King and South West Streets.

A light colored mini-van had its back window shattered. There were people in the mini-van when the gunfire erupted. Police are on the lookout for a light blue Kia sedan that sped away after the shots were fired.