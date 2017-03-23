× Two men charged with with rape of unconscious woman

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two Hanover men are charged with raping an unconscious woman at a house party.

According to the affidavit, Brandon Arbogast, 19 and Kyle Raubenstine, 20, were at a house party with the victim on Malek drive in West Manheim Township on June 19th. The victim states in the affidavit that she was intoxicated, sleeping in a bedroom when she woke up to Raubenstine undressing her, then forced her to have sex. She passed out and came to multiple times to Raubenstine and Arbogast sexually assaulting her.

When she began to sober up, both men continued to make sexual advances towards her, Raubenstine tried to force the victim to touch him at which point she was able to say no, push Raubenstine away, and convince him to leave.

Upon investigation, police seized Arbogast and Raubenstine’s cellphone where they texted about the crime expressing concern about the victim going to police.

Both men are charged with Rape of an Unconscious Victim, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault of an Unconscious Person.

They both had unsecured bail set at $50,000.