Video evidence leads to quick arrest of burglary suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. – On Monday, March 20th, Lancaster City Police responded to residences on the 600 block North Duke Street and the 100 block East Clay Street for complaints of burglaries that had occurred. Officers obtained preliminary information as well as video evidence in both incidents.

Detective Toby Hickey and Detective Drouillard began to work on identifying a suspect. The suspect was quickly identified after someone that saw the still images recognized the male in those pictures. He was preliminarily identified as Jesus Ramirez-Granados, 23 of the 400 block New Dorwart Street in the city.

Det. Drouillard filed a criminal complaint against Ramirez-Granados on Wednesday, March 22 charging him with two counts of Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking in relation to both burglaries. Ramirez-Granados was taken into custody the same day. Following arraignment he was committed to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.