× York County lawmaker wants to increase bingo prize limits

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A York County lawmaker wants to bring an outdated bingo law into the 21st century.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) introduced legislation under House Bill 411 that would increase prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo; from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games; and from $4,000 to $8,000 for total amount of prizes awarded in a calendar day.

Rep. Klunk says the increase would help nonprofit organizations attract more players by allowing for increased prize limits.

“By doubling the prize limits, organizations, most of which are nonprofits that rely on bingo fundraisers as a means of creating cash flow, would be able to further help the communities in which they serve,” Klunk said. “A quirk in the current law forbids organizations from advertising the dollar value of cash prizes. This bill would remove that and also allows organizations to advertise bingo on the internet and through social media.”

Rep. Klunk’s bill would remove restrictions on the number of days a licensed association can conduct bingo games, permit pre-draw bingo and allow new members of a licensed association to assist in the operation of bingo. It also would allow for guests callers, opening up the possibility for local celebrities to call numbers during games.

Pennsylvania enacted its Bingo Law in 1981.