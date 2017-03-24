× 3 shot outside bar in Londonderry Township

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Three people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a bar in Dauphin County early Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the River House Bar and Grill located along the 2400 block of East Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Doug Howell.

Some sort of altercation happened outside the bar which led to an exchange of gunfire, Sgt. Howell said.

A total of three people, including the suspect, were shot.

Two people are listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The condition on the third person was not known.

So far, state police have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Charges are pending against the suspect, who was shot multiple times, Sgt. Howell said. It remains unclear what charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and FOX43 News will post updates as more information becomes available.