7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Penbrook Borough

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Penbrook Borough on Friday.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, a man described as a tall, slender black male robbed the 7-Eleven store at gunpoint on the 2800 block of Walnut Street in Penbrook Borough. The store clerk was assaulted during the robbery and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was wearing all black clothes, black gloves and a black mask carrying a black gun.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Penbrook Police Department at (717) 558-6900 or Dauphin County Crimestoppers at (800) 262-3080.