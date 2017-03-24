A few late Saturday showers start rainy few days

Slight chance of early evening rain Saturday.

WHERE THE WARM FRONT GOES: Clouds increase throughout the day tomorrow starting in the early afternoon after a start in the mid to upper 40s. A warm front drifts south into Central PA tomorrow afternoon, which limits us from hitting 70 in most spots. If it drifts far enough south, a few showers could start in the early evening for our southeastern counties. Otherwise we see a cloudy evening with light winds throughout the day.

We start the week with a few rain chances.

SHOWERS TO START THE WEEK: Sunday looks warmer than most of this week, but dreary and rainy. Scattered showers with light-to-moderate rain is likely for most of the area throughout the day under cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and only make the low-to-mid 50s with otherwise light winds. Showers continue into the Monday morning commute as well, but with breezy southwesterly winds we see the mid 60s. Tuesday looks to be almost a copy of Monday, but with rain chances later in the day.

WARMER NEXT WEEK: We cool off a bit with a wind shift into the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday, but see much more sunshine and remain dry.

A much warmer week on the way compared to last week!

We hover around 60 for the rest of the week under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long