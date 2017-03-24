A few pockets of morning freezing rain, then a drier and milder Friday afternoon

SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: An approaching warm front brings some showers for Friday morning, and early some pockets of freezing rain are possible. Temperatures are in the 20s to middle 30s, but as clouds increase, these numbers budge up a few degrees. Precipitation arrives just after daybreak, so there could be some spots of freezing rain before a transition to showers. The window of opportunity is from 7 A.M. to 10 A.M., and the best chance is north and west of Harrisburg. Expect even milder temperatures by the afternoon despite the clouds and lingering rain showers. Conditions begin to dry and partially clear around mid-afternoon. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Skies partially clear tonight with lows in the middle 40s.

WARM START TO WEEKEND: Saturday is mainly dry and warm before the rest of the weekend turns unsettled. Otherwise, it’s warm with plenty of sunshine to start. Expect clouds to increase later during the day, with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s, but some 70 degree readings are possible depending on cloud cover and late day shower chances. Showers arrive late Saturday night ahead of the next system. Sunday is quite rainy, with plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 50s.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for some showers, and shower chances are even expected to last through Tuesday. Highs are mild, readings the 60s for most on both days. On Wednesday skies dry out, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures are still a bit mild, but readings are a touch lower. Expect numbers near 60 degrees. Thursday is mostly sunny and still on the mild side. Readings are in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!