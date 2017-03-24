× Airville man accused of stabbing 17-year-old

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–An Airville man was arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old in the chest in York County during an assault earlier this week, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Aubrey L. Patillo, 43, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was arraigned Wednesday and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The assault happened on Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of Bryansville Road in Peach Bottom Township. According to state police reports, Patillo hit a 36-year-old man in the face and then stabbed an unidentified 17-year-old boy in the chest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-428-1011.