Be Well: Monitoring food intake is a great way to improve wellness

YORK, Pa.– You are what you eat is how the old saying goes.
In this week’s edition of Be Well, Mindy Quesenberry and Marcella Cucchiara from MyFitnessQuest, are stopping by to discuss a three month program that can help transform your wellness.
FOX43’s Amy Lutz is participating in the program as well.
This is how Amy’s journey is unfolding:
Session One:
● Discussed key concepts including Bioindividuality and Crowding out
● Discussed goals and challenges
● Strategies to work on included: 1. Adding in three meals to balance blood sugar 2. Add in green smoothie
Progress After Session One:
Amy reported:
1. Flatter stomach, less bloating
2. Better sleep
3. Pain free
4. More mindful of food choices
5. 6 pound weight loss
6. Better energy and mood
Session Two:
● Continue journaling as this helps with mindful piece
● Begin healthy swaps by reviewing my Healthy Food Chart
● Get creative with new smoothie recipes (provided Amy with copy of my Smoothie ebook)
● Begin meal prepping and planning
● Scheduled grocery store tour
For more information, you can check out the Eat Clean Live Big website here.