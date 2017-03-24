× DA updates investigation into police involved shooting of 18 year old Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. – Here is the latest update on the investigation of the January 24 incident in Lancaster City that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jose E. Rodriguez:

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman very recently received the bulk of the investigative materials in the case.

We expect to meticulously sift through all evidence and reports in making a determination and that will take some time. We are committed to being fair to everyone involved, getting this right, then explaining everything in detail at a press conference.

We are not estimating a completion date; we assure the concerned public we will take the necessary time to reach a thoroughly-informed determination.

We cannot stress enough that this is not a typical police-related shooting investigation.

Most police-related incidents are over very quickly, are confined to one small location, and involve very few people. In this case, we have multiple encounters between Mr. Rodriguez and different police officers in multiple locations over a time period far longer than the typical police-related shooting.

Additionally, we have started to prepare what we intend to present to the public, which we expect will include multiple video/audio recordings, as well as visual materials to include maps and photographs.

Also, at the determination point, we will be meeting with Mr. Rodriguez’s family prior to public release of findings. So, we must consider their schedules and when they are able to come in for that meeting.

All of the above takes time, but this is and has been an extremely high priority.

We continue to request information pertinent to this incident be reported to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office at 717-390-7771 and ask for a detective. A Spanish-speaking detective is available, when needed.