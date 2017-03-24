× Lebanon man accused of trying to make meth in Lancaster County motel room

MARIETTA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lebanon man was charged this week after police say he tried to make methamphetamine in his Lancaster County motel room earlier this year.

Mark A. Pierce, 38, is charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver and/or manufacture a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to the Blue Note Motel located along the 1200 block of River Road in Marietta on Jan. 30 after cleaning personnel found items in Pierce’s room believed to be associated with drug use.

During the search of the room, police found a backpack containing a mason jar with approximately 76 grams (2.6 ounces) of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Also in the backpack were ingredients associated with manufacturing meth; Drano, household lye, plastic tubing, batteries, a pipe cutter and coffee filters, court documents state.

During an interview with police on Jan. 31, Pierce admitted to attempting to make methamphetamine.

Pierce is currently in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

A Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team and Lancaster County Drug Task Force assisted Susquehanna Regional Police in the investigation.