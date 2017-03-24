Little Giant recalls 37,000 multipurpose ladders

Little Giant multipurpose ladders have been recalled, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

Wing Enterprises received two reports of the ladder’s locking pins, rung fasteners failing, which poses a fall hazard to consumers using the ladder. No injuries have been reported.

The commission said 37,000 ladders have been recalled, involving Little Giant Velocity, LT and Liberty multipurpose ladders. The ladders have joints that allow it to bend and lock in various positions. “Little Giant,” the model name, model number and part number are printed on the side of the ladder.

Recalled:

Little Giant Velocity

Model 13 15413-001, Part Number; Model 13, 15413-025; Model 17, 15417-001; Model 17, 15417-161; Model 22, 15422-001; Model 22, 15422-014; Model 26, 15426-001

Little Giant LT

Model 13, Part Number 14313-001; Model 17, 14313-001; Model 17, 14317-303; Model 22, 14322-001

Little Giant Liberty

Model 17, Part Number 14717-139

Ladders included in the recall have one of the following date codes stamped on the outer rail below the red locking pin.

Date Codes

10361P; 10463P; 10661P; 10763P; 10961P; 11063P; 11254P; 10362P; 10464P; 10662P; 10764P; 10962P; 11064P; 11261P; 10363P; 10561P; 10663P; 10861P; 10963P; 11161P; 11262P; 10364P; 10562P; 10664P; 10862P; 10964P; 11162P; 11263P; 10461P; 10563P; 10761P; 10863P; 11061P; 11163P; 11264P; 10462P; 10564P; 10762P; 10864P; 11062P; 11164P

10361S; 10463S; 10661S; 10763S; 10961S; 11063S; 11254S; 10362S; 10464S; 10662S; 10764S; 10962S; 11064S; 11261S; 10363S; 10561S; 10663S; 10861S; 10963S; 11161S; 11262S; 10364S; 10562S; 10664S; 10862S; 10964S; 11162S; 11263S; 10461S; 10563S; 10761S; 10863S; 11061S; 11163S; 11264S; 10462S; 10564S; 10762S; 10864S; 11062S; 11164S

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled ladders and contact Wing Enterprises for a free repair kit with ABS nylon inserts that the customer can install without the use of tools.

The ladders were sold at AAFES, NEXCOM, PPG Paints stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, DirectBuy.com, Eladders.com, Grainger.com, Groupon.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Laddersales.com, LittleGiantLadder.com, Lowes.com, Overstock.com, Samsclub.com, Target.com, Wayfair.com, Zorotools.com,1800Ladders.com and other Web retailers from March 2016 through February 2017 for between $200 and $320.

Consumer Contact:

Wing Enterprises toll-free at 855-595-3378 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.littlegiantladders.com and click on RECALL at the top of the home page for more information.

Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission