× Northeastern Regional officer receives summary violation after striking, killing man in York

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An officer only received a summary violation after striking and killing a man with his vehicle in November.

Officer Scott George of the Northeastern Regional Police Department plead guilty to a summary violation of the Driving Vehicle at Safe Speeds portion of the Vehicle Code on March 13. Raymond Updegraff, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On November 30 at approximately 10:25 p.m., Officer George was driving his police vehicle southbound on N. George St. while approaching the intersection of Sunset Drive.

As George traveled past Sunset Drive, Updegraff was walking westbound into the southbound lane of travel. Officer George attempted to swerve to the left, but couldn’t avoid hitting Updegraff. Officer George left his vehicle and determined that Updegraff was deceased.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation. Police found that Updegraff had been wearing dark colored clothing, making him not readily visible while crossing the roadway. After a review of video, police determined that Updegraff was not visible until approximately two seconds before impact, with his white shoes being the first image seen.

Police ruled that Officer George had mostly acted in the appropriate manner, neither using his cell phone nor being under the influence of any drugs. However, George was found to be traveling in excess of the speed posted, which was 35 miles per hour. George admitted that he was not traveling to an emergency situation, and is required to abide by the same rules as any other motorist.

It was found that George was traveling approximately 13 miles per hour over the speed limit, but that was not determined to be a direct or likely cause of Updegraff’s death, as the conditions and other circumstances of the incident could not establish causation beyond a reasonable doubt.

The results of the investigation led police to file a summary violation.