× Penn State’s Spanier guilty on one count child endangerment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After deliberating for more than six hours on Thursday, a Dauphin County jury returned Friday with a split verdict against former Penn State University President Graham Spanier: Guilty on one count of child endangerment, innocent on the second count of child endangerment and innocent of a conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Spanier, who resigned as University President in 2011 in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal, was surrounded by family and friends in the courtroom gallery when the verdict was read.

He faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison for each charge and a $15,000 fine.

The first count of child endangerment signifies Spanier knowingly violated the care of a child he was supervising. The jury determining that Spanier was responsible for a young boy who was sexually assaulted by former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in a school locker room shower in 2001.

The second count of child endangerment says Spanier “knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly interfered” with the making of a child abuse report. The jury saying he purposefully did not report Sandusky to proper authorities, including the Department of Public Welfare, after learning of the incident in 2001.

Spanier, who did not testify in his defense, maintains through his legal team that he, and former colleagues Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, only acted upon the information they had at the time, which they felt was that Sandusky was only engaging in “horseplay” with a child.

Curley, Penn State’s former athletic director, and Schultz, the school’s former Vice President of Business and Finance, pleaded guilty last week to child endangerment in exchange for their testimony. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Spanier was found innocent on the state’s charge he conspired with Curley and Schultz to commit the crime of endangering the welfare of children.