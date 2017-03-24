× Police searching for man that assaulted victim inside McDonald’s

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that assaulted a McDonald’s customer.

On Wednesday, March 22 at approximately 5:45 p.m., a 79-year-old male was assaulted while inside the McDonald’s restaurant in the 4600 block of Jonestown Road.

The victim told police that he had been inside the McDonald’s eating when he saw a person in the parking lot sitting in a gray Honda Crosstour throwing trash out into the parking lot.

The victim proceeded to go outside and take a picture of the Crosstour’s license plate, which was a South Carolina registration that read “KYP931.”

The male inside the car saw the victim take the picture and became upset. He followed the victim back into the restaurant and confronted him, while also punching him in the side of the head.

The suspect returned to his vehicle outside and left the area before police were able to arrive.

The suspect is described as a black male that stands about 6′ tall with a muscular build. He is believed to be between 25-30 years old. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing red pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the involved male suspect is asked to submit a tip or contact Lower Paxton Police Department directly.