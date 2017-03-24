× Sandusky hearing scheduled for Friday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be back in court.

A new judge is hearing Sandusky’s latest appeal in Centre County court.

Last year, the presiding judge over the case since 2011 removed himself from the case after the defense questioned the integrity of those involved.

Sandusky is seeking a new trial, hoping his lawyers will prove that errors by the prosecution during the 2012 trial were significant enough to have affected the jury’s verdict.

The 73-year old is serving what amounts to a life sentence after being convicted on more than 40 counts related to the sexual abuse of young boys.