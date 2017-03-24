Video shows mother pulling gun on would-be robber to protect kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- A mother protecting her 10-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son from a would-be robber thwarted his plans earlier this month when she pulled a shotgun on him.

Surveillance video shows the alleged thief attempting to enter the Florida home on March 4.

"All of the sudden I hear some banging noise. I thought it was my dreams or something," she told WPLG.

That's when the woman's motherly instincts kicked in and she grabbed the shotgun from her bedroom. As soon as the burglar broke through the door, he was greeted by the barrel of the gun.

"I will do anything to protect my family," the woman told WPLG.

It's safe to say the moment scared the burglar as much as the family.

"He was running for his life and he kept looking back making sure I wasn't going to just shoot him in the back," said the mother, who asked to not be identified .

The mother said her kids were the reason she refrained from pulling the trigger.