× Car crashes into a York City building

YORK, Pa — Crews responded to a car into a building in York City.

911 Dispatchers confirmed that crews responded to the 300 block of North Sherman Street in York for a car into a building just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Dispatchers confirmed that one ambulance did transport a patient to the hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Code enforcement was called to determine the buildings stability.