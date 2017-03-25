Carlisle hosts it’s first-ever African American read-in event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa -- Carlisle's first-ever African American read-in event took place Saturday. The event aims to ensure that kids in the community have access to learning about African American authors and illustrators.

The free event was open to children and their families and included free books, refreshments and story time with special guest readers.

"It's really important to encourage literacy not only year round, but also for students of color to see themselves in the literature they are reading so they can have those aspirations and goals to become entrepreneurs or really contribute to the American culture," said Dr. Anizappel, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter.

A NASA aerospace engineer was among some of the special guests at the read-in. Celebrity readers like Carlisle Mayor, Tim Scott were also present.

The National African American read-in was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.