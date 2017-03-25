Children “reel ’em in” for Mentored Youth Trout Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOILING SPRINGS, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Children's Lake in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County was the place to be on Saturday. Children and their mentors packed the banks of the popular fishing spot for Mentored Youth Trout Day.

The event was organized by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Creeks and lakes across 18-southeastern counties were stocked with trout so the youngsters would be sure to get a catch.

"This is our first year that we knew the program was going on and thought it was a great opportunity. My father and I did trout fishing since I was his age, so it's something we look forward to," said Kevin, of Mechanicsburg, who was at the lake with his son.

The anglers got to keep two trout that measured at least seven inches in length.

In our area, waterways in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster, York, Adams, and Franklin counties were stocked for the fishing event.