Driver & passenger escape from car before it slides into Conewago Creek

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Two people escaped from a sinking car in York County Saturday night.

The car, a Ford Mustang, went into Conewago Creek in East Manchester Township around 7:00 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver, who was traveling on Park Lane, turned onto Conewago Creek Road toward Manchester, spun out, over-corrected and ended up in the water.

The driver and the passenger got themselves out of the vehicle before the car became fully submerged in the creek. Both were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, but are expected to be okay.

The driver’s brother, Matthew Miller says, “She got out of the car, and after she got out of the car, the car started to slide, and it was completely submerged in the water. When she was in the ambulance, she seemed okay, so I am glad for that.”

The car was towed from the scene. It’s unclear if it is salvageable.