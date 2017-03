× Life Lion called to crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Life Lion has been called to a crash in Washington Township, Dauphin County.

911 dispatch confirms that crews responded to the scene of a crash with along the 3400 block of Route 209 just after 10:00 a.m. in Washington Township and Life Lion has been called.

It’s unclear how many people are injured as a result of the crash.

State Police are investigating this incident.