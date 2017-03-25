Police searching for a missing Haonver teen

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for a missing teen out of Hanover, York County.

West Manheim Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for Madison Nichole Krumrine, 16, who was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. She doesn’t have vehicle and her cell phone was left at her house in Hanover.

She did not show up for classes at South Western High School on Friday.

Krumrine is 16 years-old, she is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact York County 911 or call our Dispatch at 717-854-5571.

You may also use our Tip Line here: http://westmanheimtwp.com/index.php?page=tip-line