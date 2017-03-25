Rain chances continue into the week

RAINY SUNDAY: Rain chances increase throughout the day on Sunday and into the early morning hours of Monday. Skies remain cloudy all day long, limiting temperatures only to the mid 50s close to the midnight hour and dropping for most of the morning into the afternoon for most of Central PA with winds out of the east at 5-10mph.

OFF AND ON THROUGH THE WEEK: Showers taper off by the noontime hour of Monday with a slight chance of pop-up showers the rest of the day. More shower chances return on Tuesday and then again on Friday.

Both days, showers will bring light to moderate rain chances throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

STAYING WARM: Temperatures warm back up near 70 for Monday and Tuesday, dip down into the mid 60s for

Wednesday and upper 50s for Thursday and Friday.

We’re staying much closer to or above average for the next several days, warming back up into the 60s by next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long