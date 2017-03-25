York County musicians and bands compete to be crowned ‘YorVoice’ champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Dozens of people came out to the 3rd Annual 'YorVoice' 2017 event at the Strand-Capital Performing Arts Center in York for a night of laughter, music, and friendly competition, MC’ed by FOX 43'S very own Chris Garrett, who also performed a song himself.

The event kicked off around 7:30 p.m. and featured York bands and musicians - all ready to compete and show off their skills and be crowned the 'YorVoice' champion.

Hosted by the Cultural Alliance with some local celebrity judges, the event brought musicians together, inspired York pride, and highlighted some of the best of York county.