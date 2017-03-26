× Crash slows traffic on Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa – A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Carlisle Pike at Hokes Mill Road in Mechanicsburg Sunday afternoon.l

According to 911 Dispatch, crews were called to the intersection of Carlisle Pike and Hogestown Road just after 12:30 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Traffic is being directed around the crash.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Silver Spring Township Police are investigating the crash.