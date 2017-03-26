× Food festival celebrates Jewish culture in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County, Pa — Jewish food and heritage was the reason for celebration today at The Congregation Sons of Israel’s third annual Jewish Food Festival.

Attendees lined up to try Matzah, Lox, Beef Brisket, delicious desserts and more, all made by people in the community.

Event organizers say they’re happy to share their heritage and bring people together.

“It’s a very fun event, everybody enjoys the food and it makes for good relations,” said Ronnie Cook, Event Organizer.

Any left over food from the event was donated.

Cook says because so many people were interested, she hopes to accommodate a larger crowd for their next event, which will take place in October.