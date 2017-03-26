× Las Vegas shooting suspect charged with murder

(CNN) — The man who authorities say shot two people, killing one, on a bus in Las Vegas surrendered without incident Saturday after a standoff that lasted more than four hours, police spokesman Larry Hadfield told reporters.

Hadfield said the second person shot had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Rolando Cardenas, 55, was charged with open murder with use of a firearm, attempted murder with use of a firearm, burglary while in possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within a vehicle, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

The release said the victims and Cardenas were sitting in rear of the bus. When the bus stopped and passengers began to disembark, Cardenas stood up and fired several rounds with a handgun “for no apparent reason,” the statement said.

Cardenas remained on the coach bus for hours while tactical teams and negotiators came to the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which was closed between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Boulevard during the crisis, police said.

Around 3:20 p.m. (6:20 p.m. ET), the suspect surrendered. Police said he had a handgun.

No one else was on the bus, a white double-decker with advertising wrapping on the windows that makes it difficult to see inside.

The incident is not related to terrorism, Hadfield said. There also is no evidence that the incident is connected to a robbery earlier Saturday at the Bellagio.

Police have not released information about the victims. This was the 35th homicide investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

Las Vegas Boulevard had traffic flowing north and south by Saturday evening.