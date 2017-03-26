× Leola man uses BB gun to steal electric scooter

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Leola man is facing charges after trying to steal an electric scooter, threatening the victim with a BB gun.

According to Ephrata Borough Police Department, crews responded to the basketball courts in the area of 39 East Queen Street in Ephrata Borough at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found Jason Diirner, 18, of Leola with a BB Gun.

Police determined Diirner threatened a 29-year-old victim with the BB gun, while trying to take his electric scooter.

Diirner is was arrested and charged with Robbery. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison awaiting arraignment.