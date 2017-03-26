× Lititz dentists provide free services for people in need

LANCASTER, Pa — More than 100 people will start the week with fresh new smiles. MOR Smiles in Lancaster offered free dental services this weekend — all for a good cause.

Local dentists and volunteers came together in Lititz to provide free services for people in need. The event kicked off on Friday and lasted through Sunday.

Dentists who took part said the best part about being involved in something like this is giving back to the community.

“To be able to provide this for them is really a big help. Not only for helping patients with immediate concerns, but getting them out of pain and treating the emergency situations, but also continuing to further their overall health,” said Dr. Sean Moriarty, DMD at MOR Smiles.

Doctor Moriarty says the response to the event was overwhelming and people truly appreciated the help.

He hopes to be able to continue doing events like this each year.