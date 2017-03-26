Rain chances starting the week

RAIN CHANCES START TONIGHT: Shower chances really get their act together heading towards midnight and last until the early hours of the morning commute. We stop seeing the main portion of rain by around 8AM, but spotty showers will remain possible throughout the rest of the day as highs jump near 70 with southwest winds at 5-10mph.

OFF AND ON ALL WEEK: Same story for Tuesday, with spotty showers possible all day long, lingering into the AM hours of Wednesday. We see a bit more sun with highs again near 70 and a light wind.

Rain chances come back on Friday and into Saturday with light to moderate rain possible for the entire area.

TEMPS DROP, STAY NEAR AVERAGE: Temperatures drop on Wednesday to the low-to-mid 60s and continue to drop for the rest of the week.

Good news, we stay in the 50s and start coming back up heading into the weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long